LETTER: Voting for Preston in 91st District

Illinois needs change. That’s why I’m supporting Scott Preston for state representative in the 91st District.
For too long, the corrupt Chicago political machine has bought elections by pumping big money into communities like ours hoping they can force their preferred candidate onto voters. The definition of insane is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. If we elect the machine’s preferred candidate, Illinois will never change. We need a representative that has a history in advocating for the people, one who knows the lay of the land and understands the issues at hand.
Join me in voting for Scott Preston for state representative. He will fight for US, not the Springfield status quo.
Jim Soeldner, Ellsworth