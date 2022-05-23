LETTER: Voting Bailey for change

Illinoisans will soon be casting their votes to determine who is going to be their next governor. Illinois is no longer attracting people to work and raise a family here. People continue to leave the state for better employment and housing opportunities. Recently graduated high schoolers are choosing out of state colleges due in part to rising tuition. Additionally high taxes continue to be a huge burden to working class families.

I believe Darren Bailey is exactly who he says he is. He is not a career politician but instead a hard-working man of faith who has farmed his entire life and understands the people of downstate Illinois. As a state senator he has proven this by refusing a legislative pension and continues to fight against tax hikes and reckless spending. I am ready for a change in leadership in Illinois which is why I will be voting for Darren Bailey.