LETTER: Voting against Trump turns fatal

We’re told to accept the results of the last Presidential election. Anyone paying even minimal attention to the candidates recognized that the eventual “winner” was unfit for this physically, mentally, and morally demanding position. However, being good citizens we accepted the outcome.

When I saw that those young committed military members were sacrificed in a situation that needn’t have occurred, I can no longer remain quiet. In keeping with his lack of any moral fibers by repeating his commitment to “removing our troops” from Afghanistan the decision maker hoped we wouldn’t notice the obvious glaring, and to many fatal, failure to appropriately plan.

Experienced senior military leaders agree that such an evacuation is a highly dangerous maneuver. Either those senior appointments advising him were ignorant or unheeded.

Had they done the honorable thing and resigned immediately maybe this catastrophe could have been avoided. We are past the point of allowing this dangerous person to continue to mislead. Voting anti-Trump proved fatal. The list of failures of this administration in just a few months will take years to repair. It’s especially painful because the prior administration had in place reasoned safer policies.

How did this nation allow such a totally unfit succession to the Presidency? Sadly and dangerously we must await the next election cycle to have any chance of competent leadership.

J.R. Krueger, Normal

