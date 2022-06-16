LETTER: Voters should think for themselves

During the “golden oldies” era, a singer-songwriter wrote, “you’re so vain you probably think this song is about you.” Those lyrics came to mind when I read a brief April letter ("Insults in letter cross the line"). It seems that letter’s writer misunderstood the message conveyed in another April letter, “Dangerous to get news from biased sources.” It wasn’t a criticism of Michael Reagan, Tazewell County’s Clerk and several men who had written letters expressing similar views.

Paraphrasing another singer-songwriter’s lyrics, all those men continue spreading disinformation long after the thrill of lying is gone. Truth must be reinforced so victims of their lies can be deprogrammed with actual facts about Trump, his supporters, the internet, far-right media and rich donors who fear they’ll lose political and financial power when women, minorities, workers and well-informed voters reject their attempts to convert America into a Putin-style autocratic dictatorship.

The author of that brief letter also raised a question regarding how I inform my opinions concerning “several Democrats” who oppose propaganda, disinformation and lies. As a retired teacher who taught for over 30 years in five public school districts, I acquired extensive knowledge by presenting instruction in U.S. history and government, world geography, science, math, language arts, remedial reading and study skills.

Now that I’m retired, I concentrate on learning more about government and politics and encourage everyone to build firsthand knowledge by reading accurate, non-fiction books, reputable magazines, journals and newspapers and watching C-Span’s coverage of House and Senate proceedings, Washington Journal and Supreme Court audio of oral arguments. Then tune to Bloomberg Business, PBS and NPR for in-depth news, interviews and documentaries. Soon you’ll be thinking for yourself and becoming a well-informed voter who helps elect candidates that respect our Constitution.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0