LETTER: Voters must rise to the occasion

The American Dream and More Perfect Union risks in our November election are shockingly high. And voters have never faced more sophisticated and thorough simultaneous informing and disinforming. We the people are on the spot big time and must rise to the occasion wisely.

We must use this election to significantly upgrade the awareness, attitudes, and actions of our elected officials and local, state, and federal governments toward (1) the public interest, (2) popular sovereign self-governance of the people, by the people, and for the people, and (3) our recently neglected, and now purposely suppressed, national internal control process.

We are history’s first and only formally declared and empowered sovereign citizens. We are the de facto bosses here. We have all the sovereign authority and practicable opportunities we need.

We are failing to meet our solemn civic duty to actualize popular sovereign self-governance by insisting on keeping our government and major corporations firmly and appropriately safely bridled and harnessed within our unique and precious national interactive fund-accounting-based public budgeting and auditing internal control (PBAIC) process.

PBAIC actualizes popular sovereign self-governance by substantively involving the general public in the power of the purse strings. It subjects government and major corporate activities to (1) timely, detailed and thorough public interest transparency and accountability; (2) interbranch, intergovernmental, and public cooperation and oversight; and (3) inclusive public informed consent.

Neither of our two major political parties is acknowledging our suppression of PBAIC or advocating its reversal. We must pressure them to do so. We must also pressure the elected officials and candidates on the November 8 ballot. And we must then vote for those who will fight for PBAIC.

Dick Haas, Pontiac