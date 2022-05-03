LETTER: Voters must correct harmful policies

You don’t have to do a lot of research to discover that the Democrat Party is currently in a panic mode. You just need to be observant. For instance, Nancy Pelosi and other leading Democrats are pushing the President to bypass Congress by use of executive orders to advance their unpopular progressive agenda. The very same political party that claims that our democracy is in jeopardy, is willing to subordinate typical legislative branch initiatives to the executive branch of government.

Patrick Maloney, a Democrat congressman from New York, recently suggested to his party’s candidates “talk like real people”. He suggests that “You have to show up and be a human being in your relationship with voters.” Democrats underperformed in some recent state political contests, mainly because they were out of touch with their constituents. Perhaps parting with that scary progressive agenda would also help?

The cavalry may be on the way, however. The biased mainstream news media is inserting some favorable spin lately into some articles covering Joe Biden’s domestic and foreign policies. His policy of depleting our strategic oil reserve to lower gas prices is getting praised, even though his anti fossil fuel policies created the problem. Inflation is now getting blamed on Putin, not Biden. Hopefully, Americans are not buying into this.

Closer to home, have you noticed the J.B. Pritzker TV ads? He is smearing his opponent, Richard Irvin, for having been a defense attorney. J.B. must be desperate. Defense attorneys are a big part of the American Trial Lawyers Association, which is a huge supporter of the Democrat Party.

Going forward, it will be up to us voters to correct the harmful policies dumped on us by our diverse, yet incompetent, Democrat lawmakers. Quoting Popeye – “That’s all I can stands. I can’t stands no more.”

Rick Skelley, Bloomington

