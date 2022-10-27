LETTER: Vote yes to support Unit 5

As a life-long educator with a great-granddaughter enrolled in Unit 5 schools, I urge voters on or before November 8 to vote yes on the Unit 5 school referendum. One of the great attractions to living in McLean County is its range of excellent school choices. It is essential that our public schools are funded adequately and equitably to assure the continuation of providing high quality education for our children and youth and enhancing our community. These early investments are directly related to future economic productivity of our workforce.

Unit 5's limited funding has the lowest education fund tax rate and combined operating fund tax rate of all neighboring districts. The quality of education services should not be a function of our children's zip codes.

Today's headlines in local and national newspapers reveal what parents and teachers have feared: because of the COVID pandemic, home-based schooling, and use of unfamiliar and different learning devices, student earning performance plummeted across all states, particularly in reading and mathematics. Further, because of the vagaries of the Illinois School funding formula with its strong reliance on property taxes, resources for one district can and do vary significantly from adjacent districts.

Unit 5's new administration and its excellent teaching force need a resounding show of support from voters for their vigilance in proposing adequate and equitable solutions to past financial challenges and current learning needs due to the pandemic.

Cutting programs, increasing class sizes, and rifting teachers are not solutions. These negative actions exacerbate inequities in opportunities to learn and achieve and perpetuate educational inadequacies. The referendum plan will responsibly and reasonably reset the financial status for Unit 5 schools on a good course and provide improved learning environments and outcomes for all children and youth. Vote yes for Unit 5.

Sally Bulkley Pancrazio, Bloomington