This April 4, residents living within the boundaries of Unit 5 school district will have to decide whether or not to vote yes for the referendum.

My family and I are incredibly grateful for the education our children have received in Unit 5. They are thriving today and their accomplishments are simply too many to enumerate.

After several months of community conversation, it is becoming clear that both opponents and proponents of the referendum seem to agree that proposed cuts are not the optimal solution.

I have faith in the individuals who have both the training and experience to educate our young people. Having interacted with them for 20 years as a parent and higher education professional, I have seen how their dedication and genuine care has changed the lives of our students. They go above and beyond to show their care by choosing to have difficult community conversations about the future of education in our town, and face scrutiny with honesty and transparency. These educators are exemplifying sacrificial service to the youth of our community.

Finally, I would like to point out that our school systems are one of our community's greatest assets and as such, we should invest more in our strengths than divest from them. When businesses consider whether to locate in a community, the quality of schools is a factor. When workers consider whether to bring their careers to a community, they also consider, more than anyone, the quality of schools for their children. This is why I believe it is important for us to support this referendum, for the kids of today and those of tomorrow. A community with a superior educational system will always be a healthy community.

Vote yes for Unit 5.

Mboka Mwilambwe, Bloomington