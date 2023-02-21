District 87 and Unit 5 serve this community well in preparing the next generation of employees to enrich our thriving community. Without an educated and skilled local workforce it is impossible to attract new businesses and maintain the community we have come to expect. Educational institutions receive word of unfunded mandates they must implement from the state.

Schools must be ready to offer the quality of education, the support services for children and the extracurricular activities which help all our children grow intellectually and emotionally.

It is critical that people vote to support our schools so that the faculty and staff can continue to do their job to prepare children for life beyond. Technology, counseling services, enrichment opportunities, well maintained facilities, upgraded offerings and equipment are all essential to the future of the children and to the future of this community. As prices rise and technology expands, it is difficult to predict all that is required several years in advance.

The old adage that “our children are our most valuable resource” should inspire each of us to get out and vote on April 4th in favor of the Unit 5 Referendum. It takes a village.

Mary and Hank Campbell, Normal