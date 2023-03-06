Vote yes to avoid extreme cuts

On April 4th (or early election is open), you have the opportunity to vote yes for a referendum that Unit 5 School District has placed on the ballot. Without your support, Unit 5 will need to make extreme cuts to remediate a $12 million deficit. I am a parent of four children in Unit 5, three of whom attend Carlock Elementary, which is a school that will likely close as part of the cuts if the referendum does not pass.

Unit 5 has the lowest education fund and operating budget compared to all neighboring districts. For those of you wondering how we compare to “bigger” districts like us — Springfield, Champaign, Urbana — we are also the lowest compared to them. What does this mean? It means those districts went to their taxpayers for additional support — it’s the only way to increase those funds. This referendum is not asking for more tax dollars. Unit 5 is asking to reallocate the tax dollars they are already receiving so that they can have more in the education fund.

Every. Vote. Counts. Vote yes to ensure that drastic cuts don’t have to be made, including the closure of my children’s school! These cuts will guarantee people moving out of the district to attend other districts that have these opportunities (sports, music, art, to name a few) for their children, the loss of amazing teachers who want to have stability in their position, and ultimately, a community where people don’t want to live. Guess what, if people don’t want to live here, your property value will go down.

Vote yes.

Kim Harmon, Bloomington