I wasn’t always an active supporter of public education. I spent nine years in private schools, and I thought my own children might go that route. When we moved to Bloomington, we had Fox Creek Elementary in our own backyard and decided to try it out for kindergarten. I volunteered there on a weekly basis.

I saw the love and nurturing skill from those teachers, and how they constantly put the students first. I later participated in Unit 5’s Citizen’s Advisory Council for three years where I was introduced to the wider resources and concerns of the district. These experiences helped build my support for Unit 5 and in public education. Eventually, all three of our children attended Unit 5 schools through high school.

Our kids are music kids. The oldest two have pursued and won some of the most prestigious regional and state recognitions. But they started as ordinary kids without skills. My husband and I are not musicians. Highly qualified music teachers from Fox Creek, Parkside, and Normal West saw potential in our kids and they used their knowledge, energy, and time to cultivate talented musicians — I could not have done that.

Teachers are the vital link in public education. They put students first, and that has been my experience with Unit 5. Without them, our kids would not have been able to turn their interests into something extraordinary.

I’m voting yes for Unit 5 because I want my neighbors’ kids to have the same access to the clubs, sports and music that our kids have enjoyed. Let’s send them into buildings with teachers who feel supported in a thriving environment with the needed resources. If we take care of our teachers, they can devote themselves to the students. Please vote yes for Unit 5 on April 4th.

Kristin Techmanski, Bloomington