I’ll start with the end in mind. Please join me in voting Yes for the Unit 5 Referendum, and for candidates Amy Roser, Kelly Pyle, Alex Williams and Mark Adams, who support the referendum and have sound plans for Unit 5’s continued excellence.

Why? I served on the Unit 5 Board of Education for 17 years. I believed I was elected to represent the Unit 5 community’s desire for quality education for all students at a reasonable cost to the taxpayer. That is what the board sought to provide, with only a 10-cent increase in the education fund tax rate in the last 40 years, while building 3 ½ new buildings to accommodate a doubling of the student population over that period, and in spite of subsequent reductions in state funding and greatly slowed growth in overall property values (equalized assessed value).

Why? Because Unit 5’s graduates have become doctors, nurses, lawyers, educators, legislators, professional musicians, entrepreneurs, scientists, software engineers, tradesmen and women, ministers, military servicemen and women, and more – in short, people prepared to achieve personal excellence. To continue that legacy, Unit 5 needs to retain high quality educators and provide students with a solid foundation, elective courses and co-curricular programs that let them explore their interests, develop their talents, and build their social-emotional skills.

Why? Because right now Unit 5 citizens have a rare opportunity to increase the education fund rate and lower the overall Unit 5 tax rate, as it will be timed when the building bonds expire and end the need for high interest working cash bonds.

Please join me in voting yes for Unit 5 and yes for candidates Amy Roser, Kelly Pyle, Alex Williams and Mark Adams. Support our students and save our quality schools by voting on or before April 4.

Meta Mickens-Baker, Bloomington