Long-time colleague Joe White mentioned in his March 2 letter the words that motivated Unit 5 employees during our tenure, "Pride in Unit 5." The longer phrase was more personal: "You are the pride in Unit 5"

A label affixed to the back of board member's name plate facing them during meetings had two words: "Children First!"

Listening to arguments swirling around the current referendum, and equally contentious board election, are these two words still important to the current board and each contender?

Unfortunately we live in a culture that says, "they're wrong/untrustworthy." Some say "taxes will skyrocket," or "assessments will make up the difference." Others say, "they're bluffing and won't make the proposed cuts."

It is my hope that "Children First" will supersede personal issues.

I know several Unit 5 middle school kids. All are good students, some band members, all competitive athletes. They're concerned should the referendum fail their opportunities to compete as Unit 5 athletes and marching band members will be postponed until their sophomore year.

My tenure in Unit 5 tells me if this referendum fails the administration's proposed cuts will be a reality. Maybe not to the letter, but a burden heavy enough to make "Children First" a thing of the past.

Of all students, those in middle school need the best, most positive, encouraging, skill developing classes and co-curricular activities a school district has to offer.

Already at a tenuous age, they need motivation, exercise, the discipline of team work and character building programs. Otherwise, they flounder, sit around, get into trouble and are ill-prepared for high school, and find education beyond that a remote possibility or need.

This referendum, and votes for candidates who put "Children First" is a vital "yes" for our community, and for our children - first.

Randall Lloyd, Normal