I have four grandchildren attending Unit 5 schools. One attends Grove Elementary, two attend Chiddix Jr. High, and one attends Normal Community High School. Their academic experiences and teachers have been exceptional across all schools and all grade levels.

My grandchildren are also involved in junior high boys’ basketball, junior high band and jazz band, and high school band, jazz band, Normal Marching Band, Theatre, and Key Club. For all of them, sports, band, and other activities have not been extras, but vital extensions of their classrooms where opportunities for academic development have continued along with important social and emotional development.

I am a former school board member and served 24 years in Illinois in three different districts. During this time, there were two successful referenda. Both referenda involved agonizingly difficult decisions that were made for one reason, providing the best educational programs for all students. I share these experiences to express my understanding and empathy for all involved with Unit 5. Our goal always is the same, providing the best for our students.

Vote yes for Unit 5 on or before April 4.

Dale Hoke, Bloomington