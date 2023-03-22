Good schools are a must for our community. We raised our children in District 87 and we have grandchildren in District 87. We are now retired and live in Unit 5. We have been lifelong Republicans and one of us was a Republican office holder. We are tired of being embarrassed by the regressive leadership of the local Republican Party. But this is a new low. It is unprecedented for either political party to intrude in a non-partisan issue. Shame on them. Vote yes.