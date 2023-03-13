Yes, I am a veteran substitute teacher in Unit 5 and I have taught in every school building.

Yes, Unit 5’s Pre-K programs provide the youngest students with a truly effective start in their journey as lifelong learners thanks to outstanding teachers like Kathy Cooper at Brigham, Stephanie Long at Sugar Creek, their fellow Pre-K colleagues and teaching assistants.

Yes, Unit 5’s elementary schools educate kindergarten through fifth grades with a curriculum that strives to meet the vast variety of educational needs of a diverse student population. I am amazed by ALL of the classroom and resource teachers, social workers, support staff and administration in each building.

Yes, Unit 5’s middle school teachers at Evans, Kingsley and Parkside really get it right for their students with the team teaching and student learning model. Each middle school student is encouraged to be the best “you” they can possibly be by kind, patient and caring faculty and staff.

Yes, NCHS and NCWHS faculty, staff and administration work hard to ensure each student achieves their own individual academic goals. NCHS ESL teacher, Ricardo King, has been named the 2023 Bilingual Teacher of the Year by the Illinois State Board of Education. That is a great example of academic achievement by Mr. King for his students to follow.

Yes, reading, writing, art, music, physical education, instructional media, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)-based learning are essential for all students in Unit 5.

Yes, as a former high school sports coach and current local park district sports instructor, I know how important extracurricular activities are to the overall development of well-rounded students. These activities build interest, character and community in young minds and bodies.

Yes, vote yes, for Unit 5.

Mary Z. Walker, Normal