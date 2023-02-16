I am writing today to voice my support for voting yes for the Unit Five Referendum. This is my first time writing a letter to the editor, but I feel very strongly about supporting our students and teachers.

Between myself and my two kids, we have been to Carlock, Sugar Creek, Prairieland, PJHS, ‘old’ NCHS and Normal West. I cannot say enough good things about the staff at all those schools. I chose to stay in this community so that my children could have the same quality of education and experiences that I had growing up. They have had so many caring, wonderful teachers that coached them along the way, and they would not be as successful as they are without them in their lives. We need to give those teachers the resources they need to continue that tradition.

My children have benefitted tremendously both inside and outside the classroom. Inside the classroom, they have had excellent quality of education as did I. For both me and my older one, the transition to college was seamless because of the robust academic preparation provided by Unit 5. My older one is in his first year of college but began with numerous credits due to dual credit opportunities which is amazing. The breadth of offerings including electives is also huge in terms of helping students start to find their passion and figure out what they want to do in the future.

Outside of the classroom, so many extracurricular offerings such as participating in music opportunities, e-sports and chess club just to name a few, have given my children so much additional enrichment. They have learned life skills like problem solving, strategy, responsibility and leadership.

Vote yes for the Unit 5 referendum on or before April 4.

Lori Lowe, Normal