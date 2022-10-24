LETTER: Vote yes on Unit 5 referendum

As a long-time resident of Normal and the Unit 5 School District, I have experienced in my family the outstanding education that is provided by Unit 5 schools. For that reason, I believe that each succeeding generation has the responsibility to continue the tradition of excellence in education that was provided by those who came before them.

Unit 5 is the largest school district in our area yet has a lower education fund tax rate and combined operating funds tax rate than its neighboring districts. As a result of these lower tax rates, budget deficits have grown necessitating the borrowing of money by the district to meet budget needs. The school board has also been fiscally responsible by making cuts to the budgets over the past several years, cutting over $5 million in expenses. Unit 5 is now at the point where the board cannot cut more without substantially impacting the quality of education that we all expect for our children and grandchildren.

Those of us who have benefited by the planning of the past and by previous investments in our local schools now have an opportunity to participate in the planning for the future. In order to continue the outstanding education offered in Unit 5 — and secure a firm foundation for the future of the district — I urge a yes vote on the Unit 5 referendum on the November ballot.

John Freese, Normal