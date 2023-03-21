Quality education makes a difference in the lives of our children. Having quality educators in a positive teaching environment is critical. Having a well-rounded education going beyond the classroom better prepares our children for adulthood.

Watching our children and grandchildren grow and develop in Unit 5 schools was and is exciting. Getting the opportunity to organize an event, create and run a business, grow in experiencing the value of music through singing, playing an instrument and preparing for competition are just a few of the opportunities. Being on student council, other committees or an athletic team learning how to deal with people in all kinds of circumstances prepares students for their future employment.