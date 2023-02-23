We have been a Unit 5 family for the past 12 years; currently my kids are at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. My 16-year-old is active in band and has found her “tribe” through the music program. My 13-year-old, who participates in orchestra, running sports, and dance, has learned to set personal goals and work hard to achieve them. And my 9-year-old, who is one of the younger students in his class, has consistently risen to meet his teachers’ academic expectations — and he has sights set on starting band next year.

Except ... due to the $11 million deficit in Unit 5's education fund, there will be no fifth-grade band (or orchestra) and his classroom size will remain large (a current casualty of this year’s cuts). My high schooler is worried that the award-winning marching band won't have funds to participate in competitions next year. And my eighth-grader — who is already stressed about attending a different high school than many of her close friends per district boundaries — won’t have the opportunity to get to know her new peers before starting at a new, large school next fall due to freshman sport elimination.

My kids’ experiences are not unique — they are the narrative of 12,000+ children in the district who will be negatively impacted by oversized classes, missing components of their education (art, music) and absence of extra and co-curricular activities.

These are not scare tactics. This is the 2023-24 school year reality unless we turn things around, so please vote yes for the Unit 5 referendum on or before April 4. Do it for all the kids who deserve to continue the high quality education our district has historically provided, both in and out of the classroom. The students AND our entire community will benefit.

Cassie Hart, Normal