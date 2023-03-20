I am writing today urge our community to vote yes for the Unit 5 referendum to avoid devastating cuts that have been announced by the Board of Education.

As director of the orchestra program at Parkside Junior High School, I see the entire demographic of our community in rehearsals ever day; students who live in poverty, who struggle with difficult home situations, the high academic achievers, the social butterflies and welcoming friends, and those who come out of their shells and shine only when they are playing their instruments with each other. It is music that binds them, and us, all together.

If the referendum does not pass, our students will lose that precious bond. All Unit 5 students deserve opportunities to access their creativity and express their emotions in a healthy, positive, and affirming way. Our Unit 5 music programs are still recovering from COVID restrictions, and a failed referendum will result in a decade-long rebuilding effort when and if funding is reinstated.

Unit 5 music programs are a point of pride for the district and our community in terms of artistic quality and student participation. They serve to attract families to the area who seek a well-rounded and vibrant educational experience for their children. As a lifelong educator who has devoted 30 years to teaching music to students of all ages, I am saddened to know the subject I teach that creates life changing opportunities for kids is in danger of disappearing.

Please vote yes for the Unit 5 referendum on or before April 4.

Angela Stalter, Eureka