I am a retiree who was a teacher many years ago. I am married to a retired teacher and am the father of a teacher. We understand the importance and dedication to the profession. Becoming a teacher means spending four or more years in college which usually involves amassing debt. Teachers often need to use their own money to prepare the classroom plus sometimes furnish class supplies, food, and even clothing for their students and costs for activities. Days of being a teach involve time to prepare for classes, teach the classes, grade lessons and do research.

Teachers are currently in a short supply now so Unit 5 needs to work to attract and keep good teachers which will not be done if the wages are low and the classrooms are crowded. Normal will be adding two subdivisions over the next five years that will provide about 800 housing units and many will have children who will attend schools. We need to pass the referendum to prepare for this to prevent a reduction in the quality of teachers and education in Normal. Vote yes to approve the referendum.