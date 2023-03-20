We have been residents of Normal since the 70s, and our children benefited greatly from the quality education they received in Unit 5. Our daughter began the study of French while at Chiddix and continued at NCHS. Stimulated by her early start and excellent instruction, she spent time in France and became fluent in the language. Both children participated from their grade-school years in Unit 5’s excellent music programs — our daughter as a cellist and our son as pianist and as a trumpet player in the school bands.

Facing the possible defeat of the coming referendum, the Unit 5 school board proposes to trim the foreign language and music programs from which our children, and many other middle-school students, have benefited. But this isn’t the end. Student athletes will discover that the formative experiences afforded by middle-school athletics will be curtailed, as will travel for out-of-town athletic competitions. Then will come reduction of programs that serve our special-needs students — a severe blow to them and to their families, who of necessity must depend upon these programs.

Why the controversy? Because of the phantom of scary long-term increased property taxes. However, it appears that any Unit 5 short-term property-tax rate increase brought about by a yes vote on the referendum will be offset when previously issued bonds expire and Unit 5 no longer needs to service them. In other words, the phantom of scary long-term increased taxes has something in common with other phantoms: it doesn’t exist.

To ensure that Unit 5’s educational mission is not compromised, we urge you to vote yes on the Unit 5 referendum and to consider voting for four candidates who publicly support it: Kelly Pyle, Amy Rose, Alex Williams and Mark Adams II.

Russ and Margaret Rutter, Normal