LETTER: Vote yes on Amendment 1

I am a member of UFCW Local 536/Marquette Heights, IL and I am writing in support of Amendment 1, the Workers' Rights Amendment.

This amendment will help protect workers' rights to organize and collectively bargain to negotiate for higher wages, better hours, working conditions and to improve economic welfare and safety at work. This is through a “workers' rights” section to the Illinois Bill of Rights.

This amendment could make it difficult for Illinois to become a “right to work (for less)” state in the future. Our neighboring states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Iowa have all gone RTW. Right to work states have lower wages, pensions, health benefits and safety protections as confirmed by numerous studies.

Also, there is a fallacy being propagated by right think tanks like the Illinois Policy Institute stating property taxes could go up thousands if the amendment passes. I’m sorry, is the sky falling? Union organizations rights and local property taxes are mutually exclusive items, meaning they are unrelated.

I encourage a “yes” vote for Amendment 1 on November 8. Let’s keep Illinois a “right to work (for more)” state. Your paycheck is on the line.

Mike Profilet, Normal