LETTER: Vote yes, invest in community's future

On November 8, I plan on voting yes for the Unit 5 referendum. I believe the Unit 5 board and administrators have done their due diligence in seeking input from the community through community forums and surveys. They have answered questions at every turn in an effort to be transparent and the question before us is whether as a community, we want to continue to provide the superior education that has given our community, our children a competitive advantage.

I truly believe that education is the cornerstone of any community and Bloomington-Normal is certainly not an exception, which is the reason why so many people and organizations are attracted to our community. My family is a typical example of that. After graduating from Illinois State University, my wife and I decided to make Bloomington-Normal our home because we knew that our children would grow up in a community where education was highly valued. 25 years later, our decision has been reinforced by how much our children have excelled during their time in Unit 5 schools, which has also led them to excel in college and professionally.

Our belief in education did not just come out of thin air. My father was a teacher who rose through the ranks to eventually become Deputy Secretary of Education in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Later he joined UNICEF where his work also involved setting up programs designed to educate young people. Through his work, he instilled in us the value of education and how investing in young people is the foundation for future prosperity.

On November 8, we have an opportunity to invest in our community’s future, our young people and I urge you to vote yes for Unit 5.

Mboka Mwilambwe, Bloomington