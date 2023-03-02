I am a parent, citizen, and teacher in the Unit 5 community. We purchased our house because I knew the district was a good place to send our children. I began teaching in Unit 5 because of the innovative teachers I interacted with while training at ISU as well as the ones that taught my own children.

Recently, the news has begun to spread about the cuts that will affect Unit 5 should the referendum not pass. I have seen firsthand student after student sink into their chair and grow saddened by the news that their favorite sport or activity may not be here. I have heard of many students that plan to leave our district if the referendum does not pass.

It breaks my heart to see students flee a district that I send my children to. And it isn’t just students that are leaving. Talented teachers and admin are also contemplating other career choices. This year we lost a talented young teacher that the students adored. He left because he feels overworked, underpaid, and underappreciated by the community.

When the news came out last fall that the referendum did not pass, I felt similarly. I felt that my community did not respect the time and effort that my colleagues and I put into our practice.

If this referendum does not pass, the community should prepare itself to lose something that makes Blo/No special. I, for one, want to put money into something that I value, and I value Unit 5. Not because I am a teacher or a parent, but because I am a member of this community. This is why I am voting yes for Unit 5 on April 4.

Eric Stegemann, Normal