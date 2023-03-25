In 1980 we left New York State for better jobs and better schools for our two children.

The quality of our jobs and the rating of the schools were at the top of our list. We chose Normal and the Unit 5 schools, and we have never looked elsewhere for a better situation.

Our two children excelled in Unit 5 because of its first-rate teachers. When they were admitted to colleges, Unit 5 was recognized for having excellent schools. We completely agree. Our daughter is an attorney in Texas, and our son is a Ph.D. environmental engineer in Seattle. Both have returned for class reunions, and both have maintained contacts with fellow class members.

Now we are challenge by a Unit 5 tax referendum. We have a fundamental choice to make: Should we support the Unit 5 referendum or not? The letters to the editor have been helpful, but there is one basic issue that overrides everything. That issue involves each of us making a judgment about the future.

Supporting the referendum will open the door to a better future by Unit 5’s proven excellence. Voting against will send a message that claims that educational benefits can result from less money. A negative vote is completely wrong.

Schools do not thrive on the wishes of a community that has turned its back on its most important characteristic – excellent schools. Schools thrive on support, be it financial, parental, and community. Involvement in schools makes the difference, whether it is substitute teaching, membership in a support group, or providing assistance to a teacher so students’ learning includes “real-world” experience.

Vote yes for the referendum. Do not let Unit 5, its staff, and its current and future students down.

Ed and Judy Hines, Bloomington