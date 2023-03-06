Vote yes for the Unit 5 referendum

Residents of McLean County Unit District 5 are being asked to vote on a referendum due to a multi-million dollar education fund deficit which will continue to grow over the next several years. This deficit came about through a variety of reasons: reduced and prorated state funding, lower EAV’s and unfunded mandates, just to name a few.

Since 2018, taxpayers have been paying for a majority of this deficit via working cash bonds which have high interest rates associated with them, meaning Unit 5 does not receive all the tax dollars. The bank receives the interest rate portion of the collected taxes. The proposed referendum will essentially replace the working cash bonds and give a long-term solution to this structural deficit. It will increase the education fund rate, a rate which has only increased by 10 cents since 1983.

Without this referendum the district will be forced to make major cuts to programs which essentially means deep personnel cuts. No one wants this option.

I understand there are those, including myself as a taxpayer, who do not like to pay taxes. I want to say again, everyone has been paying taxes since 2018 to reduce this deficit through working cash bonds which have high interest rates associated to them – this is not a long-term viable solution.

Keep Unit 5 at the high quality it is today. Unit 5 wants to continue to provide the best educational experience possible which in turn helps make for a strong community.

I ask you to vote yes for the Unit 5 referendum on or before April 4.

Mike Trask, Normal