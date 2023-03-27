Even though my children are now graduated from Unit 5, I find myself concerned for not only our future students but the future of our community as well.

The additional programs Unit 5 offered were invaluable in supporting my children to engage in their education. The large student body can leave many students feeling overwhelmed and anxious. An art class or an extra-curricular group can support students to feel like they belong.

When students feel like they belong, they engage more and become a stronger learner. They develop a desire and skills to keep trying when the work is more challenging. Having different outlets for creativity allows students to try things they may not have tried otherwise.

Experts recommend we help students find what they are interested in and then develop vocational skills to support that interest. It is also well-researched that students need information given to them in a variety of ways. They also need a variety of ways to express that knowledge. The opportunities to offer curricular and extra curricular recommendations will be limited or removed altogether as monies are cut to important programs in the school.

All of us want the best for our students so they can become the best versions of themselves which in turn creates a better society. Look at the facts and reassure yourself that this is the right choice. Vote Yes for Unit 5 student success.

Anne Fulton, Bloomington