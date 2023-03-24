I'm writing this letter asking for your yes vote for the Unit 5 referendum on the ballot April 4. Here's how you are directly and positively impacting your community by voting yes:
* Paying it forward to our future generations, just as others did for us
* Continuation of school sports and activities
* An outlet for our children to participate in positive activities, keeping them off the street and out of trouble
* Will keep our fantastic teachers (and jobs) local to our community
* Continue to provide the same amazing education that is expected of Unit 5 schools
Your support is appreciated.
Kerry Keller, Normal