I'm writing this letter asking for your yes vote for the Unit 5 referendum on the ballot April 4. Here's how you are directly and positively impacting your community by voting yes:

* Paying it forward to our future generations, just as others did for us

* Continuation of school sports and activities

* An outlet for our children to participate in positive activities, keeping them off the street and out of trouble

* Will keep our fantastic teachers (and jobs) local to our community

* Continue to provide the same amazing education that is expected of Unit 5 schools

Your support is appreciated.

Kerry Keller, Normal