As the future of not only our local community, but literally the entire human race, our children are our most precious resource. Parents and family play the biggest direct role in the nurturing of our living and breathing future, but not too far behind are teachers.

We moved to the community in late 2005 and have three children that have gone through or are finishing up K through 12 in Unit 5. Throughout these years, at every level, we have been awestruck time and again by dozens of teachers with whom we have had the privilege of entrusting our children’s education.

We have especially witnessed this dedication outside of the classroom with the music, sports, and clubs that have enriched our children’s lives, often more profoundly than anything the standard curriculum provides. It is blatantly obvious that for these very special people, teaching is not their job, it is their life – this is not hyperbole. They love and care about our children as if they were their own and we are forever grateful and in debt to them.

In shaping the most formative 13 years of our children’s lives, there is no doubt the quality of our teachers dramatically impacts the quality of our future. To cultivate and attract exceptional teachers, we need to maintain an exceptional school district.

In my opinion, a no vote in the referendum is playing a dangerous game where the potential “reward” (What exactly is the reward? The satisfaction of saying “pay for your own mess” even though overall taxes would not increase?) is immensely outweighed by the risk.

What is the risk? The deterioration of our district, and therefore our teachers, and therefore our children. Please go out and vote, and vote yes for our future.

Michael Techmanski, Bloomington