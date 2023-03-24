I write this as a lifelong resident of Bloomington-Normal and as the director of a local nonprofit that provides children and families with transformative learning through the visual arts.

Unit 5 does not relish in its recommendations to close a school, cut curriculum budgets, eliminate extracurriculars, and increase class sizes to an untenable threshold. However, there is no mandate (how could there be?) to provide opportunities for transformative learning beyond the instructional requirements when there are no funds to do so.

To that point, we have never needed a mandate to invest in art, music, athletics, or clubs because the precedent – and the resources – were there. Education in all its facets is the fabric of BN and our being. After all, we educate the educators who gladly learn and teach. If the lack of these educational opportunities for our students in our schools risks rending the fabric of our very identity as a community, what is to be done?

We have a robust network of nonprofits, social services, and education-minded entities dedicated to scaffolding the growth and edification of our young learners. However, these efforts and initiatives – no matter how altruistic – exist within an ecosystem predicated on the instruction and exposure our young people receive in school. To shoulder the full responsibility of reaching every student within a geographically vast and diverse district is not something that the informal education sector can take on easily, and certainly not in its entirety. Not for want of wanting or trying, but for the same reason Unit 5 finds itself where it is today – for lack of money.

A vote yes for Unit 5 is not just a vote for sustainable school funding, but also a vote for education outside the classroom and the future of our communities.

Hannah Johnson, Bloomington