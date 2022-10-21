LETTER: Vote yes and yes

The two referenda on the ballot should be slam dunks because neither ask for tax increases.

Both are opportunities with no downside.

The Unit 5 referendum allows more flexibility in finances that will lead to more money for programming now and decreased taxes in two years. After years of decreased state payments, Unit 5 has reached a tipping point: further cuts will lead to big decreases in the quality of education they can offer. They have already made huge cuts to administrators and teachers, enlarged class sizes, decreased class offerings and extracurricular activities. Further cuts will start a spiral that will affect our entire community, including its economic success.

The Workers’ Rights Amendment is meant to ensure that workers cannot face overburdensome obstacles to unionizing. Contrary to opponents’ accusations, passing this amendment does not lead to higher taxes, but it will help unions obtain safe working conditions and higher wages.

(Note: The author’s opinion is her own and not the League of Women Voters.)

Laurie Bergner, Normal