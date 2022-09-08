LETTER: Vote to re-elect Elizabeth Johnston

Who in District 5 helped lead the preservation of citizens rights to assemble on county property? Who lead the effort to make county board meetings more accessible and transparent? Who helped expand voter access through vote by mail and early voting? Who created a bipartisan redistricting process guided by voters?

If you said Lis you were correct. If you said Lizzy you were correct. If you said Elizabeth you were correct. If you said Mrs. or Ms. Johnston you were correct.

Please stand with me to re-elect Elizabeth Johnston on November 8, 2022. She will continue to serve us by leading the way to efficiently leverage tax dollars for mental health services which is a natural fit with her day job skills as a practicing licensed/certified social worker.

Robert B. Fazzini, Bloomington