 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Vote to re-elect Elizabeth Johnston

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

Who in District 5 helped lead the preservation of citizens rights to assemble on county property? Who lead the effort to make county board meetings more accessible and transparent? Who helped expand voter access through vote by mail and early voting? Who created a bipartisan redistricting process guided by voters?

If you said Lis you were correct. If you said Lizzy you were correct. If you said Elizabeth you were correct. If you said Mrs. or Ms. Johnston you were correct.

Please stand with me to re-elect Elizabeth Johnston on November 8, 2022. She will continue to serve us by leading the way to efficiently leverage tax dollars for mental health services which is a natural fit with her day job skills as a practicing licensed/certified social worker.

Robert B. Fazzini, Bloomington

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News