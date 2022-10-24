LETTER: Vote Sorensen in 17th District

I urge voters in Mclean County to vote for Eric Sorensen, running for Congress in Illinois' 17th District. Eric is well known to voters up north as their TV weatherman. His motto is "More science, less politics," with two of his top priorities being climate change and health care.

Using his scientific training as a meteorologist and his communication skills, he would educate his constituents and members of Congress on the serious threat which climate change poses to our welfare from extreme weather events even here in Illinois, such as flooding, droughts and storms. For the sake of our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren we have to work on minimizing the changes in climate even while dealing with other urgent issues, such as inflation.

Eric supports allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, favors a public option in health insurance, and will fight any discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community. He believes that a women's reproductive decisions should be made by her and her health provider, not by politicians or the Supreme Court.

His aim as a weatherman was always to keep people safe, therefore Eric would also work on how to keep people safe from guns, especially at school, so parents don't have to worry each time they send their children off to school.

Eric believes that it is our responsibility to support all Illinoisans by offering economic opportunities in all our communities by creating well-paying, sustainable jobs, and making sure that schools and teachers have the resources they need to provide a quality education to everyone, in preparation for those jobs.

Republican campaign flyers accuse Sorenson of supporting Democrats who squandered pandemic relief funds on luxury projects for the liberal elites. Such funds were actually obtained fraudulently, and the recipients are being prosecuted.

Juergen Schroeer, Normal