It is with great pleasure that I write to express my support for the re-election of Kelly Pyle as a member of the Unit 5 Board of Education.

As a former colleague of Kelly’s at Heartland Community College, I had the privilege to work with her and see her commitment to quality education and creating positive learning environments – both in higher education as well as with Unit 5. I find that Kelly works tirelessly as an advocate to ensure that all students have access to the best possible education.

As with many teachers, Kelly sought to address the diverse needs of her students and provided a patient, listening ear to better understand and support those needs.

Kelly’s ability to ask insightful questions and seek input from a variety of stakeholders shows her vision to make sure all voices are heard. As a result, her responses are thoughtful and consider the diversity of needs – whether it be students, parents, teachers, staff, or administrators. Kelly’s direct involvement and supportive leadership helps to bring out the best in others.

Kelly has been a tremendous asset in serving on the Unit 5 Board of Education as a member and secretary. Having Kelly’s leadership and support on the Board will help the district continue to thrive and improve.

Please join me in supporting Kelly Pyle’s re-election to the Unit 5 Board of Education with your vote.

Traci Van Prooyen, Bloomington