LETTER: Vote Preston in 91st District

I am a voter in the 91st District and will be supporting Scott Preston for state representative. In the 91st District WGLT debate, a clear contrast was drawn between Scott and his opponent, Sharon Chung.

In 2020, voters of the 91st District rejected the “Fair Tax” proposal by almost 10 points. Despite that, at the recent debate, Chung stated that she would love to put that tax proposal back on the table. Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs noted last year that the “Fair Tax” proposal would open up the ability to tax retirement income.

A true representative is someone who makes decisions based on what the people in their district want. Chung’s willingness to disregard the will of the people of the 91st District is disqualifying. I encourage all to join me and vote for Scott Preston to be our next state representative.

Jim Snyder, Bloomington