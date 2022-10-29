LETTER: Vote Paul Lange in 15th District

Pantagraph readers who reside in the 15th Congressional District would be wise to vote for Paul Lange on Nov. 8.

Paul Lange is not a career politician. Instead he is a moderate who recently retired from his job as a commodities broker. In retirement Paul seeks to strengthen our government while protecting our personal freedoms. He is a good listener and he is willing to listen to everyone.

His opponent, however, listens only to extreme proposals from a single television personality. Together they embrace a "new agenda" which would dismantle much of our Social Security system. She has voted against bills to fund our military. She voted against aid to Illinois during the COVID crisis, aid that pulled Illinois out of junk bond status. She rejects the idea that women should be responsible for their own healh care.

While campaigning against her last spring, Rodney Davis warned against her radical proposals. Voters in the 15th district should reject her extreme views and instead elect a true moderate: Paul Lange.

Gary Davis, Lincoln