Again, the Unit 5 School District tax paying public is faced with a vote to increase their property taxes. After the previous no vote, the Unit 5 school board/administration is now threatening the public with draconian cuts to their school programs unless taxes are increased.

This reminds me of a similar situation in the distant past with neighboring District 87. The administration threatened the school board with similar extremely recessive cuts unless taxes were raised. The difference between then and now was the school board led by a brilliant, fiscally responsible president, looked at the district administration to be the first cuts. After major reduction in administrative staff, personnel, salaries and expenses, the remaining few administrators only recommended modest tax increases. Hopefully the Unit 5 school board has or will examine (after another no vote), their own excessive administrative expenses before any cuts to the school programs occur.