Vote no. My 3 children grew up in Unit 5 schools and enjoyed it very much but there came a time where they needed to be challenged. Unit 5 was good back in 2000 but the school system and administration has failed parents. We pay more taxes and get less education, as the academic scores verify.

My children went to U High where they did sports, madrigals and band, graduated top of class, went to Purdue, Illinois, and ISU and I still paid Unit 5 taxes. As a former teacher I see less homework now, more discipline problems and lower grades.

As a parent, if we needed something besides a home, we purchased it if we could pay for it. We did not ask or borrow irresponsibly. Sure, somethings are needed to keep the quality of our schools and retain good teachers, but do we really need some of the things we have in our schools. At the cost of better learning, we have put our values in the wrong place at the wrong time.

A yes vote does mean higher taxes. It will pay off debt and bonds the administration decided to do irresponsibly without the revenues to pay for them. Remember the Illinois temporary income tax, guess what it is higher and now permanent. Recession looms, stock market down 20%, food banks are empty, yet taxes and interest rates are higher.

Take a look at your last tax bill. 65% of the total goes to CUSD 5. Your taxes, rent, heating bill and grocery all higher. Vote and budget your money responsibly. Vote no for referendum.

Frank Koe, Bloomington