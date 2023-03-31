I have been living in the Bloomington area for over a year having moved from Champaign. I see similarities in the call for higher property taxes for schools between the two cities.

It always seems that the administration states that it is all about the kids. They want to put kids first. If that were true then why doesn't the teacher's unions support the "Invest in Kids" program allowing limited school choice? To the contrary, teacher's unions in Illinois are opposed to this program which allows children from moderate to low income families to attend a school of their choice.

A second position is that the proposed tax increase would allow for reduced class sizes. Do not believe this position. One similar increase for Champaign schools did not result in reduced class sizes. Within 30 days of its passage administrative salaries were increased and class size was unaffected,

One last issue which has never been discussed; when will this tax increase become effective?

A closer look may result in the finding that if it passes, this tax increase will be added to last year's tax bill and result in a retroactive increase.

I am of the opinion that this tax proposal is timed to allow supporters to rally their troops to pass the increase in a down election cycle.

As a retired person the effects of the federal spending and resultant high inflation of the current administration has had a deleterious effect on my finances. Prices in general have risen between 6% and 9% with utilities rising even more. My income has increased very little.

I will offer this caveat: If the teacher's unions will support universal school vouchers then they will have my support. In the absence of this I am a no vote on this school referendum.

Gordon Herbert, Bloomington