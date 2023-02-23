Remember this name, Steven Nalefski, candidate for Ward 4, Bloomington City Council.

Steven is acutely aware that the current city budget calls for spending nearly $290 million in the next fiscal year if passed by the council.

Steven says "the first step to lowering taxes is to stop increasing them."

Steven is endorsed by the Police Benevolent and Protection Association #21 and retired Sherriff Jon Sandage.

Vote for Steven Nalefski April 4 for Ward 4. I will and I hope you will too.

Ron Schultz, Bloomington