Elections have consequences and we have an important one on April 4. Bloomington Ward 4 has the opportunity to elect a retired highway engineering tech – Steven Nalefski – a gentleman residing with his family in the ward for 33 years.

Nearly 20 years ago, our good city went on a spending binge to spur downtown redevelopment – building a $40 million hockey arena that today has no hockey team and runs an annual deficit. Recently our City Council approved $750,000 to hire yet another consultant to tell them how to spend $25 to $30 million dollars to develop our downtown sector.

Downtown is doing rather well. It’s our government center with the law and justice center, county and city offices on the corner of Washington and East streets, with the private sector saving and occupying the historic State Farm building across the street. Another $25-$30 million for what?

Steven’s opponent stated that he would be willing for the city to go into the “red”, meaning debt, to accomplish downtown redevelopment according to his vision. Contrast that to Steven’s priority of fiscal responsibility while addressing the deteriorating infrastructure throughout our city, not just historic areas.

Police and fire protection is the sole responsibility of local government. The Bloomington Police Benevolent and Protective Association have strongly endorsed Steven to be the Ward 4 councilman.

Street construction, maintenance and repair are one of the main responsibilities of local government. Who better to sit on our council and the transportation committee than Steven Nalefski, who has on-the-job-experience in highway construction and testing?

Our federal and our state government are leading the way in overspending, often foolishly. Our good city is joining their parade.

Time for a Ward 4 committeeman with intellect, talent and expertise: -Steven Nalefski!

Bud Hall, Bloomington