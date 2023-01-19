LETTER: Vote Nalefski for alderman

CONTACT INFORMATION

First Name

Last Name

Address 2110 Eastgate Pl.

City

Zip Code 61701

Daytime Phone (309) 824-5995

LETTER

Type Your Letter I live in ward 4 in Bloomington. All elections are important to me, and I make it a point to research the backgrounds of all those running for public offices before casting my vote. I am keenly interested in the April 4, 2023, local election, as my ward has been redrawn from Ward 8 to Ward 4 and there are two candidates running for the position of Alderman.

Steven Nalefski is the candidate for Ward 4 Alderman who shares may values and priorities.

He is thoughtful, smart and energetic and will be responsive to my needs and the needs of the entire City. His priorities and mine are: 1(maintaining our basic infrastructure of streets, sidewalks, sewers and water management 2(lowering taxes and 3(supporting law enforcement and public safety.

My subdivision was built in the 1950's. We are happy living here but the curbs and streets in front of my house and throughout my neighborhood are crumbling. The EPA recommended the separation of sewers (one for stormwater and one for sewage) for decades so that our water is safe and not polluted, yet our neighborhood still has a combined sewer system.

Steven Nalefski is a long-time resident of Bloomington and worked for 30 years in Computer Drafting, retiring in 2022 from the Woodford County Highway Department. He is a thoughtful person, a family man with a strong commitment to church, family and community. He and I share a strong commitment to the Boy Scouts.

Join me in supporting Steven Nalefski as Ward 4 alderman on April 4th or vote early if you will be out of town that day.

Gary Nunnery, Bloomington