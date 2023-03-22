Does it really make a difference whether voters in Bloomington Wards 4 and 6 choose Steven Nalefski and Jordan Baker on April 4? Nalefski and Baker are clearly in favor of financial responsibility, while their opponents have now announced their progressive affiliation. One of the opponents has even confessed that he doesn’t fear taking the city “into the red” for certain projects. Currently under consideration is the 30 million dollar “Downtown Streetscape” project.

What is it about Nalefski’s and Baker’s commitment to financial responsibility that should sway voters in their favor? The city is already burdened with commitments that are only manageable by borrowing from the bond markets, and in these inflationary times bond interest rates are likely to increase. For years we have been trying to pay for a Coliseum that was supposed to “pay for itself” but instead runs annual multi-million dollar deficits.

More recently the city has taken on new commitments to build a water park that’s too expensive for most residents to patronize, and a library that seems to feature as many meeting rooms as bookshelves. The city is also maintaining an “emergency” fund that is twice the size of recommendations and in spite of that has increased the levy for the coming year.

More progressive projects will have to be paid for with still more bond issues. That means higher sales and property taxes, which leads inevitably to higher burdens on the property owners. Instead of more 'monuments", citizens need high quality streets, sewers, and a water system meeting EPA mandated upgrades.

I appeal to citizens to vote for Steven Nalefski in Ward 4 and Jordan Baker in Ward 6, who also support public safety and are endorsed by the Bloomington Police Benevolent and Protective Association.

Gary Lambert, Bloomington