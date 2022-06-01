LETTER: Vote McFarland in primary

Please join me in voting for Judge Amy McFarland for Circuit Judge in the June 28 Republican Primary. Judge Amy has served as a judge since 2016, presiding over the Family Law Division. She has earned the respect and support of her colleagues and peers.

She is the only candidate endorsed by her fellow retired judges (14 of them), and the clear choice among my fellow attorneys in the bar association poll (a 90% rating).

Judge Amy became a judge after successfully starting and running her own business--a law practice. As a fellow attorney and business owner myself, and as a former board chair of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, I appreciate how difficult that is to do, and to do well.

In this election, each of us voters is like an employer, looking to hire a judge. In Judge Amy, we have before us the ideal candidate to hire. Proven track record. Impeccable references and credentials. Faced with the perfect candidate, Judge Amy is the obvious choice to "hire" and elect as Circuit Judge.

Judges are elected obviously, but we hold them ethically to a different standard than mere politicians. When considering judicial candidates, one must consider the possibility that we, or one dear to us, might someday appear in court seeking justice and a fair hearing. Judge Amy has a proven track record of just that, and in her courtroom particularly helping families and their children navigate some of the most trying life experiences they will face. The importance of this cannot be overstated.

We can vote for Judge Amy as Circuit Judge with confidence because she has already proven herself in the job. There is no need to look further. Please join me in voting Judge Amy for Circuit Judge.

Nathan Hinch, Bloomington

