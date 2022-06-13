LETTER: Vote McFarland in primary

Republican voters, please vote for Judge Amy McFarland for Circuit Judge of the 11th Judicial Court in June 28 primary election. Judge Amy is currently an associate judge; and she already serves as presiding judge in the family division, which is normally handled by a Circuit Judge.

Judge Amy is more prepared and qualified than her opponent. In fact, fourteen of her fellow judges deem Judge Amy as ready to be our next Circuit Judge. So too does the Illinois State Bar Association, with 90% of responding members rating Judge Amy to be qualified as a Circuit Judge. Her opponent only garnered 54%, thus receiving a rating of not recommended.

Beyond experience and numeric qualifications, Judge Amy McFarland possesses traits that stand out to me as important intangibles for someone serving as Circuit Judge. She is even-tempered and conducts herself with impeccable integrity. In visiting with Judge Amy, I sense a serious, no-nonsense quality about her, yet beneath that stoic exterior is a sense of compassion and understanding. Most importantly, with Judge Amy, we will have a circuit judge who will continue the standard of serving this role, like the fourteen judges who are endorsing her have done for decades, with the utmost impartiality and the discipline to rise above and stay away from the noise and chatter of partisan politics.

Join me in voting for Judge Amy McFarland as our next Circuit Judge for the 11th Judicial Court on June 28. She will serve our community well.

Kathleen Lorenz, Normal

