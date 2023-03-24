I write in support of unit5studentsfirst.com candidates Amee Jada, Brad Wurth, Dennis Frank and Mollie Emery in the upcoming school board election. These ordinary citizens have stepped up to oppose the out-of-control spending that led the current board to threaten to close Carlock and cut extra curricular activities across the district.

I don’t see a way out of the current fiscal crisis but to pass the referendum I voted against in November 2022. But I want to see new leadership on the board, not more of the same people who led us into this crisis in the first place. Join me and vote for Aimee, Brad, Dennis, and Mollie.