LETTER: Vote incumbents back to board

I feel fortunate to live in McLean County Board District 5. We have two very good board members who deserve re-election. Elizabeth Johnston and John McIntyre provide District 5 with excellent representation. Two people from the same party cannot adequately represent the diverse views of their constituents. By having a district with one board member from each of the two major parties, the views of most citizens of District 5 have a good chance of being represented. Both Lizzy and John are people of the highest integrity. Like their diverse constituents, they often have different points of view on issues. It is good to have these various points of view expressed before final decisions are made by the County Board. District 5 is lucky to have these two hardworking board members who, between them, actually do represent the views of most of their constituents.