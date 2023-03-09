Claiming they want to preserve “our” freedoms, Republicans are limited freedoms for women, minorities and those that don’t agree with their white “Christian” nationalist agenda. They fear their self-centered lifestyles are endangered and they’ll no longer be able to maintain political, economic, and religious dominance, so they’ve infiltrated Congress, the Supreme Court and control many local and state governments and lower courts in the South, Mountain West and rural areas of America.

We must stop these extremists from destroying the progress made since WWII.

We need to apply economic pressure, so avoid visiting and buying products from states that pass laws infringing individual rights by dictating medical care, weakening unions, banning books, suppressing academic freedoms and making elections vulnerable to fraudulent claims by losing candidates; states such as Iowa, Indiana, Texas, Missouri, Georgia, Florida, Idaho and Wyoming to name a few.

We can contact officials who support unrestricted gun use and those defunding public education in favor of religious or private institutions, to express opposition. Boycotting businesses and products that advertise on media outlets and internet platforms that spread lies, disinformation and foment violence, such as Fox News, plus curtailing use of those media channels and internet sites can be effective when lots of us participate. Writing letters to newspapers locally and in other places like the Quad City Times can correct misinformation and influence readers.

However, voting in every election especially local ones where city, town and school board officials are chosen is our best weapon. Going to polls this April to choose candidates who aren’t associated with groups that tolerate lies, bigotry and violence, who will serve constructively, will protect freedom of everyone.

Linda Doenitz, Bloomington